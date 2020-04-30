HARRISBURG - The Pennsylvania Department of Health on Thursday confirmed that there are 1,397 additional positive cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to 45,763.
Today, the department is reporting a total of 2,292 deaths in Pennsylvania.
Locally, numbers changed very little. Positive cases rose by one in Northumberland County to 93, three in Union to 36, seven in Lycoming to 68 and remained level in Columbia (283), Montour (47) and Snyder (33). No new deaths were reported locally.
There are 175,602 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older.
In nursing and personal care homes, there are 8,112 resident cases of COVID-19, and 1,032 cases among employees, for a total of 9,144 at 468 distinct facilities in 44 counties. Out of our total deaths, 1,505 have occurred in residents from nursing or personal care facilities.
No changes were reported to the one Northumberland County facility, where four residents and two staffers have tested positive. Positive cases in two Lycoming County facilities jumped to 11 residents and three staffers.
