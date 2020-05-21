LEWISBURG — The Lewisburg Recycling Center opened about 15 minutes early Wednesday morning to handle the crowd that was waiting.
William Lowthert, borough manager, said vehicles were lined up through Wolfe Field to St. Anthony Street. The center was closed for months while stay-at-home orders were in place during the early stages of the coronavirus pandemic.
After the yellow phase of pandemic recovery began, municipalities in the area had to wait for Lycoming County Resource Management Services (LCRMS) to open before they could receive what residents were collecting.
Lewisburg, and other municipalities, have asked that residents mask up at their respective centers. Safe space between cars was also required as people empty their hatches and trunks.
“We are filling up very quickly with (Number 1 and 2) plastics and cardboard,” Lowthert observed. “Once the container is filled we have to lock them and they have to sit for 72 hours. Then (LCRMS) will come down and haul them.”
At the Tuesday night Borough Council meeting, Lowthert asked council to think about reopening borough parks closed during the public health crisis. No decision was made at the meeting, held online.
“We have to decide at what point we let the men’s softball league that plays at (Wolfe Field) back,” Lowthert said. “We have not yet heard from Lewisburg Little League. We don’t know what their season plans are.”
Lowthert noted that Hufnagle Park was used for Lewisburg Downtown Partnership, Sunset Rotary and other events such as craft fairs.
Council decided that the continuation of the Buffalo Valley Rail Trail to Hufnagle Park and the Limestone Run project would include an asphalt mixed-use path from Market Street to St. John Street. The trail will continue south to Bucknell University along South Sixth Street along the revitalized Limestone Run project.
Council also discussed whether a noise ordinance would be practical for motorcycles and other loud vehicles. Market Street traffic noise was most irksome to some council members.
BVRPD Chief Paul Yost observed that having enough evidence to ticket someone for a noise violation can be tricky. Citing a motorist for an illegally altered exhaust system, often louder than the original, could be a safer route to a guilty plea.
