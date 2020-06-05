WILLIAMSPORT — The last section of full depth reconstruction project on Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) in the Newberry section of the City of Williamsport, Lycoming County will begin in the coming week.
On Tuesday, June 9, the contractor, Wolyniec Construction Inc., will close the westbound lane of Route 2014 (West Fourth Street) from Millionaire Drive to Hillside Avenue.
A detour using Wahoo Drive, Trenton Avenue, West Third Street and Rose Street will be in place for westbound traffic during construction.
The traffic signal on Third Street will be active.
Work is expected to be completed in the fall.
