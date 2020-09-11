LEWISBURG — Dr. Jennifer Polinchock, Lewisburg Area School District superintendent, said Thursday night she was happy young students could attend school in person for as long as they can.
"That is going to be what is best for them," Polinchock said. "We are just going to have to see where this goes throughout the school year."
Treatments or a vaccine for COVID-19, she noted after a meeting of school directors, could allow relaxation of the steps now taken to maintain hygiene levels in the schools.
School directors heard from building principals as a new and unusual school year has begun.
Chris Ruhl, Kelly Elementary School principal, admitted there was tension as the school year approached.
"(Teachers) are not used to not teaching for so long and the routines of being in the classroom and all those things," he said. "They want kids in the classroom as soon as possible."
Parents also carried some anxiety as they brought youngsters to school for the first time ever. But Ruhl said it was rewarding to see relief on the faces of parents and teachers as joyful kids were dismissed after what he called "a great first day."
Paula Reber, Lewisburg Area High School principal, said the first two days were "fantastic." Allowing only freshmen in on Wednesday was beneficial in that they could get used to things in new surroundings.
"I am extremely happy to be able to see the kids," Reber said. "Even I could only see half their faces."
High school sophomores, juniors and seniors attended Thursday, with the entire student population attending today.
George Drozin, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School principal, agreed a "staggered start" for the school year was a good step.
Drozin noted the Society of Health and Physical Education Teachers of Pennsylvania named Amanda Geer the 2020 Shape PA Middle School Teacher of the Year.
Jeremiah Bennett, Linntown Intermediate School principal added that there was a lot of excitement during the first few days.
"Everybody is really happy to see the kids back in the building," he said. "And I guess the kids are really happy to be there."
Students were especially attentive, Bennett said, to a talk about what it will take to keep attending school in person. He said some nodded their heads in agreement.
Polinchock concluded the opening of a new school year was always detail-heavy.
