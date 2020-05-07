SHAMOKIN DAM — Debra Stoneroad of Shamokin Dam said she really didn’t run a fever during her bout with COVID-19.
But the illness put her in Evangelical Community Hospital for a little over two weeks all the same. In fact, Stoneroad was on a ventilator for 12 days.
“I started with like sinus and headaches and coughing and it was time to go to the doctor,” Stoneroad recalled. “They said you need to go to the hospital.”
Stoneroad was admitted to Evangelical right away and tested for coronavirus. The results came back positive shortly thereafter.
“I was in a room where they had a thing running all the time to take the virus out of the room,” she recalled. “That would run day and night.”
Stoneroad was moved to a regular room early in the week when she could no longer stay in her first room due to what she called contamination. She recalled that cleaning teams were kept busy.
Hallucinations, a common observation of COVID-19 patients, were not part of Stoneroad’s story. But she did forget what the days were and using the ventilator was awkward.
“The only thing I didn’t like,” Stoneroad recalled of her stay, “Was the tube down my throat.”
Stoneroad said the staff was truly supportive, coming to her window to offer encouragement. There were also times when emotions got the better of her and the staff would step in to help.
“They’d come to the window and said ‘Debra, you’ve got to calm down,’” she recalled. “I was a mess, I was terrible.”
Stoneroad said she has a followup examination with a heart doctor.
As she looked back, Stoneroad offered words of encouragement to anyone who finds themselves in the same spot.
“Do everything they say,” she said. “Just get better.”
Family greeted Stoneroad with flowers and balloons when she was released. Having not seen them for two weeks, she said it was a joy to see her son and grandson.
Stoneroad was looking forward to good food, good rest and that the community would send cards of thanks to the doctors and nurses.
