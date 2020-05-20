WILLIAMSPORT — When counties now in the yellow phase of pandemic recovery could go to the green phase remained an open question this week.
“That is a question that has no answer,” said Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23). “The reason I say that is this. The only comments I have heard from anybody involved in the administration is, ‘We don’t know what green looks like yet.’”
Yaw said a target, such as guidelines or parameters on how to go to the next stage, were not yet emerging.
“The rumor has been there and there has been some conversation about the fact that nobody is going to go to green until everyone in the state reaches yellow,” Yaw said. “Nobody knows where we are going.”
Yaw said there was more medical information available now than a few months ago which should be applied. He remained baffled by the quarantine of people who did not have the virus and why eldercare facilities were not the focus at the start.
Not opening schools, Yaw added, was possibly one of the worst decisions the administration would make.
“What did the medical professionals tell us? This is not a disease that affects young people,” Yaw said. “Once in a while, yes, there is outlier that something happens.”
Yaw said young people he sees in towns are often in groups.
“You might as well send them to school,” Yaw added. “And protect the old people the way medical professionals say we should be.”
Yaw noted schools in Missouri remained open amid conditions he said were not significantly different. He said what’s been done has been a disservice to the educational system and the students.
Talk of a pay freeze for legislative employees was misplaced, Yaw noted. He said his staff has worked harder, listened to more complaints, rants and people crying than ever. He was not in favor of the idea but was not aware if Senate would be seeing such a measure.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.