LEWISBURG — Lane restrictions will begin Monday on Route 45 (Market Street) in Lewisburg.
A Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) maintenance crew will perform base work on Route 45 beginning in the eastbound lane between Eighth and Water streets. The work will take place between the hours of 9 a.m. and 2 p.m. Motorists can expect alternating lane closures with daylight flagging.
The work is expected to be completed by Friday, May 22, weather permitting.
