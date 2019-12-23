LEWISBURG — Partners in safety gathered recently at the Union County Courthouse to announce a DUI initiative for the end-of-year holidays.
Law enforcement personnel including D. Peter Johnson, Union County district attorney and “K-9 Charlie” announced the start of Operation Safe Holiday. They were joined by a representative of the Highway Safety Network, a 10-county nonprofit which builds effective and creative highway safety programs.
Dave Everly, Highway Safety Network project coordinator, said the news conference was to make motorists aware of the enforcement initiative. Literature provided noted there were 738 alcohol-related crashes with 21 fatalities statewide over the Thanksgiving, Christmas and New Years period in 2018.
“There is an uptick in impaired driving crashes and arrests at this time of year,” Everly said. “Hopefully, people will get the word and make better choices and judgement and not drive impaired either with alcohol, drugs or a combination.”
Everly called DUI a crime which was 100% preventable and pointed to injuries, death, property damage and arrests as potential results of driving impaired. He noted that while alcohol-related arrests were falling, drug-related arrests were on the rise.
“I would like to attribute that (increase) to officers’ better training,” Everly added. “ARIDE (Advanced Roadside Impaired Driving Enforcement) training means that they are better at detecting people impaired on drugs.”
DRE (Drug Recognition Experts) evaluate people which have been stopped and suspected of drug use. Everly suspected medical marijuana use could lead to an increase in impaired driving charges.
Johnson said the partnership has been effective in providing funding and other resources to enforce DUI laws. It has, over time, been an incentive to change behavior on public roadways.
“When you start looking at the statistics, with about 10,800 people dying in 2017 from DUI crashes,” Johnson added. “Then you begin the understand the impact that it has on your highways.”
Johnson said the special funding allowed local departments to conduct roving patrols and checkpoints so that their budgets are not what is busted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.