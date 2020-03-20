LEWISBURG — Bucknell University President John Bravman updated the campus community related to the governor’s order for all non-life sustaining business to close in a letter issued Thursday.
Approximately 170 students remain in campus housing and are receiving three boxed meals per day. Students have access to student health and Public Safety is providing police and emergency services to campus.
Remote instruction will continue, Bravman noted. Faculty is planning to continue remote instruction so long as it is not on campus.
Other support services including facilities and services to buildings will also remain in place, Bravman noted. Campus officials will continue to provide all necessary services for the animals in care facilities on campus. Various construction projects on campus will come to a standstill, notably the Freeman College of Management and Department of Art & Art History building and the chilled water plant expansion, Bravman noted.
