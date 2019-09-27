Skalka to resign as LASD superintendent

LEWISBURG — Dr. Steven C. Skalka, superintendent of the Lewisburg Area School District, confirmed a decision to resign on Friday.
The decision, approved at a board meeting by school directors in a personnel report, will be effective Tuesday, June 30.
Skalka cited family matters to be addressed in the near future and said it would be best if he was closer to those responsibilities. He noted he would provide the best possible service to the district in the interim.
“We have a lot of work to do,” he said in a telephone interview. “I will continue to do that work to the best of my ability with the help and support of a lot of very talented people.”
Skalka said his letter of resignation to the board was presented with ample time for a search for the most qualified candidate.
Skalka was superintendent of East China (Mich.) Schools prior to starting in Lewisburg in July 2017. A three-year contract paying $150,000 per year was set to expire in 2020.
Skalka succeeded Dr. Mark DiRocco as superintendent.
