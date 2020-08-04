Suspect involved in November shooting enters guilty plea

SUNBURY — One of three suspects in a November shooting has entered a guilty plea to two of the counts filed against him in the case.
According to the Northumberland County District Attorney's Office, Antonio Carpenter, 25, of Highspire, entered a guilty plea to counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police and simple assault.
He was sentenced to seven to 23 months in jail, plus court costs and fees, on the fleeing or attempting to elude count, and a $50 fine and 18 months probation on the simple assault count.
The charges were filed as the result of an alleged shooting which occurred Nov. 10 along Elm Street in Milton.
Ricky Pearson, 22, of Sunbury, and Deionte Sherrell, 24, of Erie, have also been charged in the case. Their charges include felony counts of criminal attempt to commit criminal homicide accomplice, criminal conspiracy to commit aggravated assault (two counts each) and riot, as well as misdemeanor counts of fleeing or attempting to elude police, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.
Those charges are pending in the Northumberland County Court of Common Pleas
The three were charged following an incident which started to unfold at 3 p.m. Nov. 10 when court documents said an unidentified witness said he and a victim later identified by Milton police as 24-year-old Derek Whitesel were at an apartment in the 10 block of Broadway.
Carpenter and Sherrell arrived at the apartment to retrieve a hat the witness said he took from Carpenter the previous weekend, court papers said.
After Whitesel and the witness pushed Carpenter and Sherrell out of the apartment, police said Whitesel called the two and said he wanted to meet “to settle this” on Elm Street.
As Whitesel and the witness approached Elm Street, police said Carpenter and Sherrell entered into a physical altercation with the witness. Pearson is accused of pulling out a gun and shooting Whitesel before fleeing in a car with Carpenter and Sherrell.
Video surveillance footage from the area showed Carpenter driving the vehicle, police said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.