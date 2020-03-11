LEWISBURG — Kenneth E. “Tucker” Smith recently provided the temperature and precipitation readings recorded during February from his home in East Buffalo Township.
The following were noted, with the listing including the date, high temperature, low temperature and precipitation in inches:
• Feb. 1: 42, 33, 0
• Feb. 2: 39, 31, .02, dusting of snow
• Feb. 3: 60, 36, 0
• Feb. 4: 61, 35, 0
• Feb. 5: 59, 36, .05
• Feb. 6: 38, 31, 0
• Feb. 7: 40, 29, .70
• Feb. 8: 39, 26, .31
• Feb. 9: 39, 27, .05, and 1-inch of snow
• Feb. 10: 44, 34, .05
• Feb. 11: 47, 40, .06
• Feb. 12: 44, 40, 0
• Feb. 13: 45, 41, .31
• Feb. 14: 36, 13, 0
• Feb. 15: 31, 6, 0
• Feb. 16: 38, 27, 0
• Feb. 17: 49, 22, 0
• Feb. 18: 43, 33, 0
• Feb. 19: 44, 30, .12
• Feb. 20: 33, 21, 0
• Feb. 21: 32, 15, 0
• Feb. 22: 53, 30, 0
• Feb. 23: 59, 17, 0
• Feb. 24: 62, 26, 0
• Feb. 25: 50, 37, 0
• Feb. 26: 51, 40, .09
• Feb. 27: 44, 24, .30
• Feb. 28: 37, 22, dusting of snow
• Feb. 29: 32, 22, 0
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.