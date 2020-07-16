LEWISBURG — Union County commissioners noted Tuesday that a recently approved switch of banks for county business was done for the sake of keeping it local.
The decision to use Susquehanna Community Bank (SCB), based in West Milton, as the county repository was made a week ago. FNB Bancorp of PA, based in Pittsburgh, was the previous institution used.
Preston Boop, Union County commissioner chair, said about $7 million in a local bank would enhance the local economy and generate other revenues.
Though interest earned on certain accounts would be less than with with FNB, he said it was not the only item considered.
“It’s simply not about just who gets the most interest,” Boop said. “It is about the investment in the community, reinvestment back into local businesses, local homes and local homes in Union County.”
Boop credited two Union County banks for sitting down with him at a time when he was about to make agricultural investments and talking with him about them.
Commissioner Stacy Richards noted that the local versus regional or national bank issue began many years ago.
“This is something that school boards and local governments have been confronting at least since the early 1970s,” Richards said. “Banks which were usually small, local banks suddenly became much larger regional, even national banks.”
Richards added that a larger bank may lean toward not investing in a local community.
“It is not to say that they don’t (invest),” Richards said. “Investments in a community by community banks more than offset what a higher interest rate might be.”
Richards said local support will be needed for local banks to endure.
“I’ve felt strongly about this for some time,” Richards recalled. “My mom ran into this back in the 1970s. She was on a local school board and that was a time when the trend was going to make sure you get the most interest from any bank. That’s the responsible thing to do. What we’ve found in the past and through history is that it isn’t the most responsible thing to do.”
Commissioner Jeff Reber added that commissioners looked at the overall strength of the banking relationship structure.
Jeff McClintock, Union County finance director, noted that some accounts are not legally permitted to be in interest bearing accounts.
Figures supplied by Diane Reigel, Union County treasurer, compared May 2020 interest earned at FNB with rates proposed by SCB for sweep, required deposits, preferred interest checking and money market accounts. The FNB total ($11,476.02) was about $3,800 higher than what was projected for SCB.
The net annual amount favored FNB by $45,950.79.
