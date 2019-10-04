Millersville professor to speak at Lycoming
WILLIAMSPORT — Dr. Carole Counihan, professor emerita of anthropology at Millersville University, will present “Taste Activism in Urban Sardinia, Italy” at 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 24, in the Mary Lindsay Welch Honors Hall on the Lycoming College campus.
Based on Counihan’s ethnographic research in Italy’s island region of Sardinia, the presentation will explore taste activism — the use of taste to raise awareness about the food system and move people toward local and sustainable consumption
In the lecture, she will focus on a “slow food” event celebrating local capers.
Born in Boston, Mass., Counihan earned a bachelor’s degree in history cum laude from Stanford University, and a doctoral degree in anthropology from the University of Massachusetts. Her research centers on food, culture, gender, and identity in the United States and Italy. She is editor-in-chief of the scholarly journal Food and Foodways and has served as a visiting professor at the Universities of Cagliari, Sassari and Gastronomic Sciences (Italy), the EHESS (France), the University of Malta, Aarhus University (Denmark), and Boston University.
SU to host writer
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University’s Writers Institute will host a reading by author Kristina Marie Darling at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in Weber Chapel Auditorium
This event is free and open to the public.
Darling, a native of Tulsa, Okla., is a first-generation college student and an advocate for women in the arts, higher education and the professions. She is the author of 30 books.
She has lectured on creative writing in locations such as New York University, the Sorbonne Library and the Castle of Otranto.
Darling’s reading is part of the Seavey Visiting Writers Series.
Bucknell event schedule
LEWISBURG — Bucknell University has released a schedule of upcoming events.
The schedule includes:
• “Sumptuous Planet,” 7:30 p.m. Saturday in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by the Bucknell University Choir and Camerata.
• Homecoming concert, 2:30 p.m. Sunday in the Weis Center for the Performing Arts. Presented by the Bucknell University Jazz Band and Symphonic Band.
• Samek Downtown Gallery exhibits, “Artist as Catalist,” open through Dec. 1. “The Punk Aesthetic,” open through Dec. 8. The gallery is open noon to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday.
