LEWISBURG — A Lewisburg area man was recently cleared of charges filed after the death of a horse.
Merle Hoover, 33, of Buffalo Township, was found not guilty of misdemeanor neglect of animals, sustenance/water, and misdemeanor neglect of animals, veterinary care in a non-jury trial.
Hoover was charged after the death of a 26-year-old horse on his property in October 2019.
Troopers were called by a neighbor who earlier observed "Raven" in a field and believed the animal was in ill health. Hoover maintained the horse was acquired for his daughter to ride.
Michael T. Hudock, Union County president judge, heard the case presented by Jeffrey J. Crossland, Union County assistant district attorney. Hoover was defended by Brian W. Ulmer, public defender.
