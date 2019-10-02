LEWISBURG — It was learned Tuesday that a Bucknell University proposal to install an array of solar panels near the university golf club’s driving range was withdrawn.
East Buffalo Township (EBT), according to a university news release, does not have a “solar zoning ordinance,” which led to the decision according to a university spokesman.
The EBT Planning Commission granted the university an additional 30 days last month to work on the land development plan for the proposed 2.1 peak megawatt array on university land off Abbey Lane. Engineering and correspondence issues were among the items which needed attention.
“The current zoning is a bit vague which has resulted in a lot of discussion at Planning Commission,” said Jim Knight, EBT Planning Commission chairman. “The university felt it would be in their best interest to wait until the regulations are clear before moving forward.”
Knight, a university employee, has abstained from votes concerning the university project.
However, Char Gray, EBT supervisor chair, said it was time that the township had accommodations in place for solar power.
“I do think that solar energy is a good idea, and I do think that it is a part of our future,” Gray said. “As a township, I do think we need to get more educated and create an ordinance for this.”
Peter Matson, EBT solicitor, agreed.
Gray noted that solar power arrays had never arisen in township business or in its ordinances. Neighboring townships, she noted, have been able to balance the preferences of citizens with a viable future energy sources.
A revised ordinance would be more just adding permissible uses to zoning, Gray said, and include details like required distance from property lines, height of panels and fence requirements.
Township residents opposed to the proposal have made their thoughts known at Planning Commission and EBT supervisors meetings. The project’s impact on property values was among the complaints, while other residents requested the project be moved elsewhere.
The university statement concluded with a commitment to renewable energy and continued pursuit of a future solar project with Encore Renewable Energy of Burlington, Vt. It noted that they would proceed once a “solar zoning ordinance’ is in place.
