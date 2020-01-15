LEWISBURG — “Heartbreaking” is a word two residents of the Central Susquehanna Valley are using to describe their feelings about the devastation rocking Puerto Rico following a series of earthquakes which have struck the island in recent days.
Rosalie Rodriguez, director of Multicultural Student Services at Bucknell University, is one of four university staff members who were in Puerto Rico when a magnitude 6.4 quake struck the island on Jan. 7.
The Bucknell staff were in Puerto Rico with 19 students as part of the university’s Building Global Solidarity Puerto Rico Immersion program.
Rodriguez was a co-leader on the trip, along with representatives from Bucknell’s Office of Civic Engagement.
“They send groups out to do service work,” she said, of the university. “This is a new trip for us, to go to Puerto Rico. We were there, specifically, to do hurricane cleanup, which had not been finished from Hurricane Maria in 2017.”
Rodriguez said the group arrived in Puerto Rico on Jan. 4. They had intended to stay until Jan. 11, but left two days early due to the earthquakes.
She said the group was to be working on four of 293 different houses in need of repair in an area of the island which was damaged by the hurricane.
“We were to be doing roofing, installing windows and doors,” Rodriguez explained. “There’s quite a bit, especially in the southern area, of folks that do not have a roof, a working roof, over their head, or sealed windows and doors on their homes.”
The group from Bucknell felt three different earthquakes while in Puerto Rico.
“The first was on Jan. 6, pretty early in the morning,” Rodriguez said. “That was a 5.4.”
While not everyone in the group felt the earthquake on Jan. 6, as it occurred in the early morning hours, she said the Jan. 7 quake was felt by all.
“The earthquake knocked out power to the entire island,” Rodriguez said. “Some of that is a safety precaution, because of the poor grid. It turns off so it doesn’t create a fire.”
Mike Ferlazzo, Bucknell’s director of Media Relations, noted that the group from the university was not near the earthquake’s epicenter.
“They stayed in Rio Grande — approximately two hours away from the epicenter of the 6.4-magnitude earthquake,” Ferlazzo wrote, in an email to The Standard-Journal. “They were safe in a retreat house.”
While they weren’t near the epicenter, Rodriguez said the group learned they couldn’t work on the homes as there was “significant damage” in the part of Puerto Rico where they were to be working. She said the loss of electricity and water also prevented the team from completing its work.
“While we were sitting and discussing that we would not be able to work, another earthquake hit,” Rodriguez said. “That was about 7:30 (a.m.).”
Like several students on the trip, Rodriguez said she had never experienced an earthquake before.
“Everybody seemed very calm,” she said. “I wasn’t scared, in the moment, that something was going to fall on us... I was concerned that these were repeating and getting stronger.”
Rodriguez was particularly impressed by how the Puerto Ricans responded to the group from Bucknell following the quake.
She was unable to withdraw money from an automatic teller machine due to the electricity being out.
“Amazingly, the driver who had been driving us around gave us cash out of his pocket so we could make sure we had cash for the (Bucknell) students,” Rodriguez said. “Everybody there was overly generous and worried about us.”
She said the driver has also been purchasing mattresses for babies who have been sleeping on the ground since the earthquake.
Rodriguez has deep connections to Puerto Rico as her family is from the island. Some relatives still live there.
“One of my relatives, we have not been able to locate (since the earthquake),” she said. “With no power, it’s difficult for folks to charge phones.”
One student who was on the trip, Briannally Ortiz, also has family in Puerto Rico.
Ortiz’ family took refuge in a shelter following the earthquake.
“They ended up having to leave the shelter because it was robbed of all its supplies,” Rodriguez said. “I’ve been checking with her every day to make sure all is OK.”
She said the family ended up going back to their damaged home.
“They were sleeping outside,” Rodriguez said. “They were afraid to be in the home.”
Given her connections to the island, Rodriguez has been deeply moved by the situation currently unfolding in Puerto Rico.
“I’ve been close to tears a few times,” she said. “I’m very heartbroken. I view this as a man-made disaster. Not because the earthquake is man made, but because the infrastructure there should be much better, much more advanced for a place that is supposed to be part of the United States.”
Rodriguez believes the U.S. should do more to support the island territory.
“There is an immense amount of poverty there,” she said. “Most people’s homes are still in devastation from Maria.”
Rodriguez is directing anyone who wishes to assist those in Puerto Rico to SBP, the organization Bucknell partners with on many of its international service trips.
For more information on SBP with its relief efforts, visit sbpusa.org.
Frank Rodriguez, who is not related to Rosalie, owns Against The Grain Barbershop in Milton and also has family living in Puerto Rico. He will be traveling to the island in February and plans to help earthquake victims as he’s able.
“I have cousins and aunts that have been affected by the earthquake,” Frank Rodriguez said. “Their homes, thankfully, are still in good condition. There was some damage that was done to them. They are not destroyed.”
Like many on the island, Rodriguez said his family members have been without power and water since the earthquake.
“I’m hearing from them that there’s not too much help that’s being provided,” he said. “There’s still a lot of places that are still really damaged from the hurricane, and then this also happened.”
While visiting Puerto Rico in February, Rodriguez said he will be providing hands-on assistance to those impacted by the earthquake. He is accepting monetary donations to buy supplies to help the quake victims.
Donations to support his efforts can be dropped off at the barbershop, 17 Broadway, Milton.
