Northumberland construction
NORTHUMBERLAND — Construction continues on the Northumberland reconstruction project on Routes 147 and 11 (Duke, Front, Water and King streets).
On Monday, Aug. 3, and Tuesday, Aug. 4, final line painting will be completed on the side streets. Work will be completed during daylight hours.
Between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. the contractor will perform concrete repairs on Duke and Water streets.
Between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 6, and Friday, Aug. 7, final line painting will be completed on Duke, Water, King and Front streets.
Additional project cleanup work will continue throughout the week. The contract completion date is Aug. 10.
I-80 lane closures
NEW COLUMBIA — Motorists who travel Interstate 80 eastbound and westbound are advised of short-term, alternating single-lane closures in White Deer Townships, Union County.
On Tuesday, Aug. 4, contractor HRI, Inc. will begin work on the bridge over White Deer Creek in White Deer Township. Work will include cleaning the deck and placement of an epoxy overlay. On Wednesday, Aug. 5, the contractor will begin removing pain lines in the eastbound lanes beginning at the Mile Run exit. Work will be performed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Motorists should expect alternating short-term single lane closures while work is being performed.
Work is expected to be completed by Friday, Aug. 7.
Snyder County lane closures
MOUNT PLEASANT MILLS — Motorists who travel Routes 35 and Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue) in Snyder County, are advised a microsurfacing project will continue in the week ahead.
On Monday, Aug. 3, the contractor will install rumble strips between Mount Pleasant Mills and Freeburg. On Thursday, Aug. 6 and Friday, Aug. 7, final line painting will be performed on Route 35 and Route 104 between Troup Valley Road and Heister Valley Road and State Route 1019 (Eleventh Avenue).
All work will be completed between 7 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Motorists should expect short-term, single-lane closures with flagging.
Route 220 work continues
WILLIAMSPORT – Motorists who travel Route 220 are advised that lane restrictions will be implemented in the week ahead in Woodward and Piatt townships, Lycoming County.
Work will be conducted during off-peak hours to minimize traffic impacts. Work will include paving, sewer relocation and overhead utility relocation. Miscellaneous construction activities will continue through the next week. Shoulder widening will be taking place, the contractor will be rebuilding shoulder work through driveways and side roads. The contractor will be minimizing impacts to sideroads and driveways.
Motorists can expect alternating lane closures during off-peak hours.
This safety improvement project is designed to address conflicting traffic movements and provide more efficient and safer places for U-turns.
The project is expected to be completed in the fall of 2022.
Glenn O. Hawbaker Inc. is the prime contractor on this $41 million project.
