MIFFLINBURG — Motorists who travel Route 45 (Chestnut Street) are advised of lane closures in Mifflinburg for a waterline project.
Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Sunday, Aug. 23, the contractor will begin laying the base coat on Chestnut Street.
On Monday, Aug. 24, during daylight hours, the contractor will begin to mill the roadway in preparation for the final paving coat. Between 8 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday, Aug. 24, the final wearing coat will be paved.
Motorists should expect single-lane conditions with flagging.
