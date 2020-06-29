Pa. COVID cases up 492; 9 new cases reported locally
- By The Standard-Journal
HARRISBURG — The state Department of Health on Monday reported 492 new cases of COVID-19, nine of which were reported in local counties.
Northumberland County added three new cases, Union and Lycoming counties two each and Columbia and Montour one each. No new cases were reported in Snyder County. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
Statewide, there have been 85988 cases of COVID-19 and 6,614 deaths. Eight new deaths were reported Monday.
Local case counts are as follows:
• Northumberland County, 272 cases (5 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 175 cases (19 deaths)
• Columbia County, 377 cases (33 deaths)
• Union County, 82 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 65 cases (0 deaths)
• Snyder County, 55 cases (2 deaths)
