WILLIAMSPORT — The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society recently released it Annual Collectors’ Baseball Pin for 2020.
The pin features an artistic rendition of an Indian motorcycle seen in the museum’s successful summer exhibit, Harley-Davidson vs. Indian Wars: Vintage Motorcycles at the Taber. The motorcycle depicted is a 1948 Indian Chief Bonneville with a baseball and American flag ‘riding’ the cycle. The limited edition pins are $6.00 each plus sales tax and may be purchased at the museum store or website.
Other pins have included a lumberjack (2016), a high-wheeled bicycle (2017), a train engine (2018) and the ‘haunted’ portrait of Nellie Tallman (2019). The 2017-2019 pins are also available for purchase.
The Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society is located at 858 West Fourth Street, Williamsport. Call 570-326-3326 for more information.
