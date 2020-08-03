MONTGOMERY — Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Montgomery Area Historical Society has announced it will not be holding any public events for the remainder of the year, including Third Thursday activities and the CHristmas Candlelight Service at Stone Church.
The society's board of directors is working to revamp the Adam Room and reboot the Montgomery Area Historical Society in a variety of new ways.
The Adam Room is going to have a new look. Displays and tables are being moved to provide more display space. Rotating displays will also be implemented.
The society has acquired a number of additional items that are being stored in the library.
New items include a rare 1942 TNT box from the Pennsylvania Ordinance Works (built after the Alvira evictions), an original painting of the Stone Church, and a 19th-century “swing saw” used in Levi Houston's furniture factory, and many more interesting items too numerous to mention.
The society has discovered that, in some cases, it has have multiple items which are the same. The society is exploring the idea of having a permanent store which would offer historical items for those who may wish to purchase a piece of Montgomery history.
