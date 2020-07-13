MIDDLEBURG — A so-called "ghost gun" was allegedly used by the shooter in a double homicide reported Friday night in Hummels Wharf.
Snyder County District Attorney Michael Piecuch said Christopher T. Fernanders may have assembled the firearm himself. But he stressed a complete report from Pennsylvania state police was pending and could provide more information.
Papers filed by state police with Snyder County Judge John H. Reed alleged that Fernanders used a Polymer80 brand 9mm handgun. Polymer80, according to its website, manufactures parts which can be finished into working firearms.
The filing alleged that Fernanders, 55, of Paxinos, shot and killed Heather S. Campbell of Trevorton and Matthew T. Bowersox of Mifflinburg in the parking lot of Buffalo Wild Wings.
Witnesses included a McClure man and his daughter who were exiting the restaurant and saw Campbell and Bowersox appear to embrace under an umbrella. Shortly after, he said a black Dodge Ram pickup truck entered the lot and a man later identified as Fernanders got out and began firing a weapon in the direction of Campbell and Bowersox. The witness said he heard Campbell scream and Bowersox run as Fernanders followed before three more shots were heard.
Campbell and Bowersox ran between parked vehicles, according to another witness who allegedly saw Campbell fall to the ground. The witness added that he saw Fernanders follow Bowersox until they were out of sight.
The filing indicated witnesses saw Troy A. Sprenkle, 49, a restaurant patron, exit and fire three or four shots at Fernanders as he stood in front of his truck. A witness said he knew the situation was then "neutralized" and he along with other patrons began providing assistance to Campbell and Bowersox.
Piecuch expressed concerns about anyone who obtains a weapon but is not legally permitted to have one.
"(Fernanders) was not entitled to have a handgun because of the PFA (Protection From Abuse order)," Piecuch said. "It appears he signed an affidavit claiming that he had no weapons and he was advised that if he did have any, he would have to relinquish them. That clearly wasn't the case."
Piecuch alleged that Fernanders knew he was not permitted to have a firearm, nor allowed to obtain a permit, due to the PFA issued on behalf of Campbell. But he added that Fernanders lied to authorities or hid the fact that he had one.
State police later obtained a warrant and searched the Ferannders residence in Paxinos. The filing indicated they found packaging for an Amcrest GPS tracking device and a magnetic box which they believe was placed on Campbell's vehicle for the purposes of tracking and stalking. Equipment used in manufacturing firearms such as the one state police said was used in the incident was also found.
Fernanders will face two first degree murder counts as well as a single felony count of persons not to possess, use or manufacture, control, sell or transfer firearms. Felony allegations of discharge of a firearm into an occupied structure and firearms not to be carried without a license as well as stalking, PFA contempt for violation of order and other misdemeanors were filed.
Piecuch said the preliminary hearing has been delayed due to the medical condition of Fernanders, who was also denied bail.
