Monster Energy Cup
1. Martin Truex, 2082; 2. Kevin Harvick, 2079; 3. Joey Logano, 2075; 4. Kyle Busch, 2063; 5. Brad Keselowski, 2058; 6. Chase Elliott, 2057; 7. Denny Hamlin, 2056; 8. Kyle Larson, 2044; 9. William Byron, 2040; 10. Alex Bowman, 2037; 11. Alex Bowman, 2037; 12. Aric Almirola, 2033; 13. Ryan Newman, 2027; 14. Kurt Busch, 2019; 15. Clint Bowyer, 2012; 16. Erik Jones, 2007.
Xfinity
1. Christopher Bell, 2055; 2. Cole Custer, 2044; 3. Tyler Reddick, 2044; 4. Austin Cindric, 2017; 5. Chase Briscoe, 2012; 6. Justin Allgaier, 2012; 7. Michael Annett, 2009; 8. Noah Gragson, 2005; 9. Brandon Jones, 2004; 10. Justin Haley, 2003; 11. Ryan Seig, 2001; 12. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2000.
Gander Outdoors Truck
1. Brett Moffitt, 3034; 2. Austin Hill, 3017; 3. Ross Chastain, 3016; 4. Stewart Friesen, 3014; 5. Matt Crafton, 3011; 6. Tyler Ankrum, 3005; 7. Johnny Sauter 2100; 8. Grant Enfinger, 2093; 9. Ben Rhodes, 648; 10. Harrison Burton, 597.
