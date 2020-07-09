LEWISBURG — Canoeists and kayakers got a safety briefing this week as the Lewisburg Public Paddle returned.
The program, which allows people to borrow small craft for use on the river, was started last year by the Lewisburg River Town Team. The canoes and kayaks are secured to a trailer at Lewisburg Landing, at St. George and South Front streets.
Samantha Pearson, Lewisburg Neighborhoods coordinator, said the only requirements were attendance at a safety briefing, signing a liability waiver and either payment of a $15 fee or donation of two hours of volunteer time.
Pearson agreed 2020 would be a year of unprecedented recreational opportunities and the Lewisburg Public Paddle could be a great new thing to do.
“People like the idea (and) I think this year is more urgent,” Pearson said. “There are fewer opportunities.”
The Lewisburg Community Pool will not open in 2020, Pearson noted, meaning that people may be open to giving paddling a try.
Since the canoes and kayaks were shared equipment, Pearson said there was some COVID-19 safety protocol to follow.
“If you are concerned that it has been recently used you are responsible for wiping things off like the paddle,” she said. “No one should be using it when either they or anyone in their party or family has either had symptoms of COVID-19 or has had contact with someone who is a known COVID-19 positive in the last two weeks.”
Pearson said compliance with current Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) regulations was also a must. Participants were responsible for bringing their own cleaning supplies.
“You don’t have to have a mask when you are out on the river with your friends,” Pearson said. “But you should have a mask with you in case when you are here and are trying to load boats on the shore.”
Pearson said the safety briefing was absolutely essential for participants whether they have experience on the water or not.
“I do think it is important to have the reminder,” Pearson said. “(The river) looks placid and it is all nice, but it is dangerous.”
Pearson expected many people to take advantage of the river to cool off, and everyone needed to be prepared.
The group of about half a dozen people was instructed in basic safety procedures for taking a small craft into the river. They included securely wearing a life preserver or personal flotation device (PFD) at all times. Tips for boat stewardship included heading upstream while fresh at the start then returning downstream.
Pearson noted The Fence Drive In was a frequent destination though it was downstream from the Lewisburg Landing. Arrangements for returning could be made if a paddler was unable to paddle upstream after a visit across the river.
The next safety briefing will be 7 p.m. Tuesday, July 21, at Lewisburg Landing. Visit www.lewisburgneighborhood.org or email elmstreet@windstream.net or news@LewisburgNeighborhoods.org for more information.
