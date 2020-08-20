HARRISBURG — An election code reform bill will be a top priority when the Pennsylvania Senate goes back in session in early September, according to Sen. John Gordner (R-27).
“There is a working group, under the direction of the Senate majority leader, working on a comprehensive election code bill,” Gordner said.
That group held a hearing on the matter several weeks ago, Gordner said.
“There are efforts right now to... look at a number of different things, in regard to when the ballots get sent out, when they can start to be counted,” he said. “It’s probably one of the top two issues being worked on during this temporary break that we’re in.”
Last year, Gordner said he voted in favor of an election code reform, which was passed.
That legislation, according to Gordner, included a “no-excuse” absentee ballot.
Prior to that legislation being passed, Gordner said absentee ballots in Pennsylvania could only be filed due to illness or someone being out of the county and unable to vote.
When that legislation was passed, Gordner said no one knew the coronavirus pandemic was going to strike.
“It ended up creating a very safe situation for thousands of people in my district,” he said. “There are a number of other states that have allowed that.”
Gordner said election code legislation does need to affirm that each eligible voter can cast only one ballot.
“There were a handful of counties that set up drop boxes,” he said. “While our caucus believes you can have a drop box at a voter registration office, to have a drop box at the Philadelphia Democratic ward leader’s place of business, I think, is completely inappropriate and illegal.”
He said the boxes should only be at voter registration offices.
“That gets to the integrity of an election,” Gordner added. “You want to make sure everything is being done legally.”
Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23) said the code bill could change the way people vote.
Yaw said it sought to make it easier for people to vote while keeping the process a fair one. It would also be reflective of the upheaval of the last half-year.
Dealing with delivery challenges acknowledged by the United States Postal Service (USPS) was part of the reasoning behind an election code bill. Moving application deadlines further away from the election dates could give election officials more time to prepare.
Yaw was agreeable to having the outer envelope from mailed ballots removed in advance of the count. But early counting of votes ought to be avoided.
“You can swear people to secrecy and confidentiality and everything else,” Yaw said. “But they are going to start talking and saying, ‘Hey, there’s the person who is getting all the votes.’ That will have an impact.”
Yaw said the Senate is back in session Tuesday, Sept. 8. If they fail to get something done during a narrow upcoming window, voters could be more confused than ever.
Committee hearings discussed the matter previously making marathon sessions unlikely. Yaw was hopeful the House, Senate and governor’s office would largely be in agreement.
“I think (Gov. Tom Wolf) understands the importance of the mailing dates with rural delivery and all those issues that affect Pennsylvania,” Yaw said. “(Wolf) is going to have input into it and am hopeful it is something everybody agrees on and it will just go through so we can get the information out to the people.”
Rep. Lynda Schlegel-Culver (R-108) said ensuring the integrity of the election is of utmost importance.
“I definitely have concerns, based on what we’re hearing from constituents and from our election offices across the commonwealth,” she said. “A lot of concerns are based around the mail-in ballots.”
Specifically, she said voter registration officers are concerned about the timeline for sending in ballots for the Nov. 3 election.
According to Schlegel-Culver, the Senate and governor’s office are discussing the deadline which could be imposed for sending in mail-in ballots.
She said the deadline for submitting the ballots could be 10 day to two weeks before Election Day.
“Come November, we don’t want Pennsylvania to be holding up the results of the election,” Schlegel-Culver said. “We want to make sure every person’s vote counts, that it is counted and it is done so properly.
“We want to make sure there’s no accusations that things were done improperly.”
Rep. Garth Everett (R-84), State Government Committee chair, said there have been a number of election code bills filed in the House. He also acknowledged the challenges admitted by the USPS for turnaround of a ballot request with delivery back to a county elections office within seven days.
A 14-day final window for ballot turnaround could be workable, though Everett said relying on the postmark for compliance with a deadline was unreliable.
“I would prefer that we stick with (the ballot) needs to be in the county voting office by the time the polls close on Election Day,” he added. “What I am going to do is encourage people to get their ballots in the mail a week in advance of Election Day.”
Everett noted the Department of State has directed that the completed ballots be sent first class mail and postage paid. He said funding for the extra cost incurred would be part of legislation.
Counties with 100,000 or more mail in ballots may have a problem when it is time to tabulate.
“If we don’t allow any pre-processing (as) I call it of the mail-in ballots, it easily could take two weeks to open all those ballots, get them in the scanner and get them counted,” Everett said. “The big question is are we going to allow the counties to open the two envelopes that a mail-in ballot comes in, verify the signature (and) verify that it is a registered voter.”
Ballots are then flattened by a machine and stacked before being put in a high speed scanner.
Everett noted the Department of State has stipulated that the completed ballots be first class and postage paid. He said funding for the extra cost incurred would be part of legislation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.