Warrior Run seeking new Friday football opponent

TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District is actively seeking another opponent to take on during Friday’s scheduled season-opening home football game.
Superintendent Dr. Alan Hack reported during Tuesday’s school board work session that the Loyalsock Township School District informed the district that it cannot play Warrior Run Friday night, as scheduled.
According to a post on the Loyalsock Lancers Football Facebook page, the Pennsylvania Department of Health recommended that all of the school's football players and coaches be quarantined through Sept. 18. The post noted that the Loyalsock district is “actively responding to a probable case of COVID of a high school student.”
Hack said Athletic Director Nate Butler is exploring options of other teams which Warrior Run could play on Friday.
The board on Tuesday approved up to 250 individuals to attend sporting events in the district. For football games, Hack said following the meeting that number will include football players, band members, cheerleaders and the necessary staff members.
“When we add all of them up, we are roughly at 210 (people),” Hack said.
He noted that approximately 20 seniors are involved in football, band and cheerleading. Each of those students will be offered two tickets to be given to family members to attend the games. There will be no charge for the tickets.
Should Warrior Run play a home game Friday, Hack said this policy will be in place for the game. If no game is held, he said it will be in place for the next home game, scheduled for Sept. 25. However, Hack said the state could hand down other directives prior to that game.
He noted that Warrior Run’s home games will be live streamed online.
“Grandparents and other family members will have access to those games (online),” he said.
Hack said the district does not like the situation it’s been put in, of having to decide who can attend football games.
“It’s an impossible situation,” he said.
The board accepted the resignation of Mark Burrows, who had served as a board member representing Region 2 since December 2017.
The board will be accepting letters of interest detailing an individual's reasons for wanting to serve, qualifications and verification they meet eligibility requirements through noon Thursday, Sept. 24.
Board interviews and an appointment to fill the vacancy are scheduled to occur during the meeting scheduled for 7 p.m. Sept. 28.
The board also approved promoting Amanda Velte from assistant to the middle school principal to principal, at a pro-rated salary of $80,000.
She had been paid $72,500 as the assistant, a position she was appointed to prior to the start of the 2019-2020 school year, and pending receipt of the proper credentials to be named principal.
The board accepted the resignation of Kara Tucker, third-grade learning support teacher, effective on or before Oct. 30.
Tuesday's meeting was held via Zoom.
