Northumberland County
State Police At Milton 2-vehicle crash
• 10:47 a.m. June 23 along I-180 westbound at mile marker 2.5, Delaware Township.
Troopers said a 2011 Ford F150 XLT driven by Andrew S. Bailey, 32, of Lewisburg, was traveling west when a trailer it was towing struck a parked 2017 Mack Daycab. A westbound 2015 Kia Cadenza driven by Keish M. Pares, 25, of Northumberland, then struck debris from the collision, troopers added. No one was injured. Bailey will be cited with driving on roadways laned for traffic.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Gary Stiner and Ronald Hess to Ronald Hess, property in Milton, $15,000.
• Adam R. Wychulis estate, Adam R. Wychulis Jr. co-executor and Karlene A. Nelmes co-executor to Chester H. Soltys III, property in East Chillisquaque Township, $1.
Union County
President Judge Michael T. Hudock Sentences
• Toby J. Wise, 26, of Mifflinburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor.
• Colby J. Kerstetter, 21, of Mifflinburg, received six months probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor institutional vandalism of an educational facility.
• Timothy Little, 55, of Philadelphia, received 29 days to 12 months confinement for a guilty plea to use or possession of drug paraphernalia, a misdemeanor. Felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver and a related conspiracy charge were dismissed.
• Gregory G. Doebler, 27, of Lewisburg, received six months probation for a gulty plea to misdemeanor retail theft take merchandise.
• Amanda J. Verducci, 28, of Lewisburg, received five years probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor endangering the welfare of children, parent, guardian or other commits offense.
• Amy J. Westley, 28, of Lewisburg, received one year probation for a no contest plea to recklessly endangering another person, a misdemeanor.
• Shawna M. Lauby, 22, of Buffalo N.Y., received one to 12 months confinement for a guilty plea to intent to possess controlled substance by person not registered, a misdemeanor.
• Ryan K. Page, 36, of Mifflinburg, received one year probation for a guilty plea to misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Thomas I. Hall, 30, of Bloomsburg, received nine days to 23 months, 30 days confinement for a guilty plea to misdemeanor simple assault. Felony counts of criminal trespass break into structure and burglary, overnight accommodations, person present, bodily injury crime, were dismissed.
• Liang Zheng, 29, of Alliance, Ohio, received two years probation for a guilty plea to felony manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver. NO contest pleas were also entered for a felony count of intentional possession controlled substance by person not registered and misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Michael S. Lorenz, 25, of Shamokin, received 36 days to 12 months confinement and three years probation for a guilty plea to felony conspiracy identity theft. A felony count of conspiracy forgery unauthorized act in writing was dismissed.
• Shaquille M. Watson, 27, of Flint, Mich., recieved one year probation apiece for separate counts of misdemeanor use or possession of drug paraphernalia and intentional possession of controlled substance by person not registered. Three felony counts of manufacture, delivery or possession with intent to manufacture or deliver were dismissed.
Plea court
• Zackery D. Hayes, 24, of Coal Township, entered a no contest plea to contraband non-controlled substance, a misdemeanor.
District Judge Jeffrey Mensch, Mifflinburg DUI
• Approximatley 10:38 p.m. May 27 along Route 15, White Deer Township.
Donuae Montrese Kellam, 34, of 715 Elmira St., Williamsport, was charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI (three counts) and false identification to law enforcement authority and summary counts of driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked, driving on roadways laned for traffic, driving on divided highways, limited access highway entrances and exits and careless driving. State Police At Milton charged Kellam following an alleged incident in which he is accused of driving through a marked crossover designated for emergency vehicles only, and weaving, which resulted in a traffic stop. Troopers said Kellam misidentified herself and showed signs of impairment. Later blood tests showed the presence of a number of controlled substances, troopers noted. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 4.
Terroristic threats
• Approximately 6:30 p.m. June 20 at 3958 Buffalo Road, Buffalo Township.
Cynthia Hope Kitchens, 60, of 3958 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg, was charged with misdemeanor counts of terroristic threats and simple assault and a summary count of harassment. State Police At Milton said Kitchens punched, kicked and threw objects at her husband after she learned of an affair he had. Troopers said Kitchens kicked her husband in the genitals, pulled his ears and threatened to assault him in his sleep. Troopers noted injuries to her husband’s face, including cuts, scratches and a bloody nose. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 9:45 a.m. Tuesday.
Terroristic threats
• Approximately 3 p.m. May 5 at 1755 Spruce Run Road, Lewisburg.
Ronald Lee Shumate, 64, of 1751 Spruce Run Road, Lewisburg, was charged by State Police At Milton with a misdemeanor count of terroristic threats and a summary count of harassment stemming from allegations he threatened his neighbor. Troopers said Shumate told a neighbor, “If I see you on my property, messing with my truck, I will shoot you. That’s a promise, not a threat.” The neighbor said Shumate consistently harasses him and troopers said Shumate has been cited three prior times for similar incidents. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 3 p.m. Tuesday, July 28.
State Police At Milton Harassment
• 7:43 a.m. June 23 along Grand Valley Road, West Buffalo Township.
Troopers said a 28-year-old woman and 34-year-old man, both of Mifflinburg, got into a physical altercation. Both were cited.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Vito Mazzamuto, Giuseppa Mazzamuto to Travis e. Curry, Lorna W. Curry, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Gabriel J. Morley Sr., Elizabeth J. Morely to Raymond Z. Weaver, Rachel Leinbach, property in Hartley Township, $137,000.
• Lonnie C. Hill administrator, Barry J. Hill administrator, Dolores I. Hill estate to Barry J. Hill, property in Lewisburg, $1.
• Karen L. Fultz administrator, Michael L. Fultz estate to Michael J. Lesher, property in Mifflinburg, $22,500.
• Remington B. Steele to Lori A. Smolleck, property in Kelly Township, $1.
• Daniel Zeigler. Dianna E. Zeigler, Kirsten L. Koons to Dustin A. Koons, property in East Buffalo Townhip, $325,000.
• Timothy L.J. Carr, Heidi R. Carr to Raschelle Irvin, William Irvin, property in West Buffalo Township, $1.
• Bradley J. Mudge, Leslie D. Mudge to Ryan K. Graver, Laura E. Graver to East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard N. Herman to Richard N. Herman, Debra K. Phelps, Lisa A. Fogle, Sharon L. Seibert, property in East Buffalo Township, corrective deed, $1.
• Richard N. Herman, Debra K. Phelps, Michael S. Phelps, Lisa A. Fogle, Neal E. Fogle, Sharon L. Seibert, Ted G. Seibert to Robert g. Hamm, Carole A. Hamm, property in East Buffalo Township, $1.
• Richard A. Diehl, Kelly L. Diehl to Jeremy W. Miller, Kysha M. Miller, property in Mifflinburg, $1.
• Brandon C. Pealer, Rebeka B. Pealer to Larry James Lupold, Kelly Jo Lupold, property in Union Township, $305,000.
• Union County Tax Claim Bureau, Michelle A. Cronin to Troy Smith, property in Hartley Township, $125.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove Harassment
• Sometime June 8 at 163 Broadway Road, Jackson Township.
Milana Ivankina, 24, of Winfield, allegedly slapped a 1-year-old Winfield girl. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• 5:50 a.m. June 9 along West Market Street and South White Top Road, Freeburg.
A tire on a 2015 Dodge Dakota belonging to Zachary Habegger, 29, of Freeburg, was slashed, troopers reported. An investigation is ongoing.
Criminal mischief
• 3:01 p.m. June 23 along East Mill Road, Monroe Township.
Dylan Lubrant, 19, of Selinsgrove, allegedly smashed items belonging to a 73-year-old Selinsgrove woman.
Theft from a motor vehicle
• Between Nov. 12 and June 22 along Penns Drive, Monroe Township.
Someone stole keys valued at $10 from an unlocked 1980 Chevrolet Deluxe belonging to an 84-year-old Winfield woman, police reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-374-8145.
Theft
• Noon June 12 at 716 Hackenburg Road, Center Township.
Someone allegedly stole the medication of David Wiles, 49, of Middleburg.
