LEWISBURG — School directors shined an academic spotlight on a middle school Art Club project Thursday night.
Emily Gaugler, art teacher, brought seventh-graders Austin Attinger and Ethan Vinolas to the Lewisburg Area School District board meeting. Their club projects, which included printing green T-shirts with slogans to inspire school spirt, were done at the suggestion of the district superintendent. Dr. Steven C. Skalka, Gaugler noted, had previously said that Fridays ought to be a day where school spirit is visible by wearing items such as printed green T-shirts.
“On Friday we wear green” and “Keep calm and wear green, were among the messages printed on the shirts. Some featured glittery lettering.
Gaugler noted 70 shirts were printed with some sold to staff to benefit the Art Club.
The young Art Club members explained how they learned to heat press a decal on a shirt and demonstrated designing logos such as a Lewisburg “L’ through a process called weeding.
The academic spotlight, a periodic feature of the school board agenda, features student achievement as well as staff innovation.
In board action, directors agreed to spend $29,560.25 to rehabilitate the district’s fiber network. Daniel Schrader, information technology supervisor, said the amount would cover fixing six poles including their lashings, trimming shrubs and cutting down trees along the routes to the schools. A training and testing unit was also included.
“We can test twice a year to ensure that the 270 strands in the district will be at 100% percent capacity,” he said. “If something were to happen we will see exactly what is happening to our network.”
Schrader said including the testing device was more cost effective than renting or sharing a unit with another district.
After tractor ruts and spilled soybeans were apparently posing a risk to cross country runners, the district and a farmer who farms land adjacent to the high school have revised their lease agreement. John Fairchild, LASD director of administrative services, said the farmer has agreed to put heavy duty mats at the crossings of the cross country path. The items, similar to those found at construction sites, will allow runners on the course to more safely negotiate the crossings.
The acreage, owned by the district, is farmed under a lease agreement.
Kathy Swope, director and board president, noted that directors met in executive session prior to the public meeting for discussion of a legal issue, a “confidential student personnel” matter and an informal hearing of an athletic issue.
Directors John Rowe, Jordan Fetzer, board vice president, and Mary Ann Stanton were absent from the Thursday night meeting.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.