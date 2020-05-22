LEWISBURG — The Union County Library System — which consists of Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg, The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg and the West End Library in Laurelton — will reopen to the public with limited pickup service on Monday, June 1.
“We’d like to thank our patrons for their patience during this extraordinary time,” said Roberta Greene, Union County Library System administrator. “By taking this initial step, we reaffirm our commitment and continued mission to provide reading, listening and viewing materials to all members of our communities.”
Hours of operations at each library will be as follows:
• Herr Memorial Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 10 a.m. 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public, with the exception of 10 to 11 a.m. Mondays to accommodate vulnerable populations.
• Public Library for Union County: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday to the general public, with the exception of 10 to 11:00 a.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays to accommodate vulnerable populations. Closed Tuesday, June 2, due to Election Day
• West End Library: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, Friday and 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, with the exception of 10 to 11 a.m. Fridays, to accommodate vulnerable populations.
Using a library card, patrons can order materials ahead by calling the library or by using their “My Account” on UnionCountyLibraries.org. After receiving confirmation that an order is ready for pick up, patrons may enter the lobby and a staff member will deliver their order.
All those entering the building are asked to follow current social distancing guidelines as issued by the state. All items will be bagged in plastic for safety.
At this time, patrons are limited to 30 items per library card account. Fines will continue to be waived until further notice.
All items must be returned to the book drop. Staff cannot accept returns.
