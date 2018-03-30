MILTON — Recognizing food insecurities which exist among secondary students in the Milton Area School District, school staff have launched a program to provide weekend meals for middle and high school students.
Tucked away in the Milton Area High School’s library is a closet which contains items such as cereal, peanut butter, snacks and healthy food items.
Sharon Adami, the district’s Food Service director, said the Panther Pantry started serving about 20 students four weeks ago.
Thirty middle and high school students in need now receive weekend food items through the pantry.
Adami established the Panther Pantry after witnessing the success of the Panther Packs program at the elementary level.
That program was started by members of St. Andrew’s United Methodist Church in 2015 to provide weekend food items to elementary students in need.
About 200 students spread across the district’s three elementary schools are served by the Panther Packs program.
The Panther Pantry is a separate initiative, led by district staff.
Adami said a recent survey conducted of students showed “food insecurity issues” at the secondary level.
“We were trying to figure out what to do at this level,” she said.
In general, she said middle and high school students are reluctant to accept food donations.
To get around that, Adami puts the food packs together each week. On Fridays, the students visit the school office and place the items in their backpacks so others don’t realize they’re receiving the items.
The students, whose families must sign up for the program in advance, receive two lunches, a breakfast and snacks.
Adami said funding for the Panther Pantry was established through a $1,500 U.S. School Challenge award the district’s Food Service department received.
“The Central Pa. Food Bank gave us a matching grant,” Adami noted.
District staff members have been contributing to the cause through dress-down days and payroll deductions.
Food items for the pantry are purchased through the food bank with the donated funds. Eventually, Adami hopes to expand to provide after-school snacks.
“We did a trial run and gave out grapes we got from the food bank,” she said. “I gave out about 150 bags of grapes... to anyone walking out the (school) door.”
Adami noted that 50 percent of the students receive free or reduced-cost lunches.
While the program has been in operation for just one month, Adami started making plans for the Panther Pantry in July.
“Our leadership team has been assisting me,” she said.
She also noted that members of the track team have volunteered to assist with assembling the packs of food items to be given to students each Friday.
Anyone wishing to contribute to the Panther Pantry should contact Adami via the school district’s office, 570-742-7614.
Staff writer Kevin Mertz can be reached at 570-742-9671 or email kevin@standard-journal.com.
