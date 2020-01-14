LEWISBURG — Dr. Steven C. Skalka. Lewisburg Area School District superintendent, told school directors steps have been taken to shore up student obligations.
Skalka said it was discovered during an investigation of lunch debt about a year ago that students also owed for things like unreturned athletic equipment, library books and laptop computers. The lunch debt a year ago was about $18,000.
Skalka said 48 letters went out in July to families with outstanding obligations.
Athletic equipment worth $688 was returned or paid for, $2,000 of $2,975 in outstanding books was collected mostly from returns. Lunch debt of more than $1,000 was collected and laptop computers were returned.
Skalka said some free or reduced price lunch students were not targeted, yet the action has slowed the overall rate of lunch debt. He noted that free lunch students are still obligated to return books and other equipment.
Personnel action approved by the board included accepting the retirement of Margaret O’Conner, Kelly Elementary School third-grade teacher, at the last student day of the school year. The resignation of Geoffrey Trout, mathematics support/gifted teacher at Kelly Elementary School, was accepted effective Friday.
Support staff moves included accepting the resignation of Elliot Goff, middle school instructional aide, effective Dec. 20. Tucker Black was approved as substitute custodian at $10.65 per hour, Alexis Brockway was approved as summer SACC director at $20.75 per hour and Patricia Gessner was approved as a substitute bus driver.
Brandon Fedoriw was approved as junior high basketball coach, an extra-compensatory position with a salary of $2,242. Trent Millum was approved as a volunteer coach and Crystal Osunde was approved as a volunteer.
George Drozin, Donald H. Eichhorn Middle School principal, said this week was Spirit Week. A faculty versus student volleyball assembly was planned for Friday. It would include dance routines choreographed by students.
Money for the high school Mini-THON was raised by middle school students through a contest which will see a “winning” teacher get a pie in the face on Friday.
