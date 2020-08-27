CLINTON, N.Y. — Allison Reed, of Lewisburg, was named the recipient of the CRC Press — First Year Prize in Chemistry at Hamilton College's annual convocation ceremony, held Aug. 23.
Reed, a sophomore, is a graduate of Lewisburg Area High School.
Members of the administration welcomed students and new faculty, and academic achievement prizes were awarded to students at the virtual ceremony officially marking the beginning of Hamilton's 209th academic year.
The CRC Press — First-Year Prize in Chemistry, donated by CRC Press, is awarded to a rising sophomore who has demonstrated excellence in chemistry.
