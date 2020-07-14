HARRISBURG — The Pa. Department of Health on Tuesday reported 929 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the statewide total since March to 96,671.
Local confirmed cases increased by 11 over three area counties. Northumberland County saw five confirmed cases added, with Union and Snyder counties added three and two cases respectively. Columbia County's tally increased by one.
No new cases were reported in Lycoming or Montour counties.
One additional death was reported in area counties, that in Northumberland County
Local confirmed cases:
• Northumberland County, 317 cases (10 deaths)
• Lycoming County, 229 cases (20 deaths)
• Columbia County, 397 cases (35 deaths)
• Union County, 93 cases (2 deaths)
• Montour County, 71 cases (2 deaths)
• Snyder County, 63 cases (2 deaths)
