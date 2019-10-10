LEWISBURG — Collaboration between the Union County Historical Society, Lewisburg Arts Council and the Merrill Linn Conservancy is nothing new, however the three organizations teamed up to provide a unique artistic opportunity for students, and the hope is to make it an annual affair.
On Wednesday, Lewisburg Area High School art students visited the grounds of the Dale/Engle/Walker House for a plein air event. It’s the first time such an event has included students.
“When we approached the teachers, they were excited and they told us the students were excited,” said Geoff Goodenow, of the Merrill Linn Conservancy.
Sunbury Artist Michelle Heller was on hand to guide the students through the event. She began by showing some of her watercolor paintings and explained her equipment.
Students began by scouting a location, then sketching their selected scene. They worked in pairs with equipment brought to the site from the school.
“This will allow (the students) to practice technique learned in school,” said Christy Emigh, Lewisburg Area High School teacher. “By the end of the day they will have a finished watercolor painting.
“The paintings they are working on will be on display downtown during Stroll Through the Arts.”
Another group of Lewisburg students — middle school included — will visit the property Friday.
The Lewisburg Arts Council, Union County Historical Society and Merrill Linn Conservancy work together to stage a plein air event each April to coincide with the Celebration of the Arts.
“This grew out of it,” said Barbara Baker, of the arts council. “We wanted to get kids involved in the arts and land preservation.”
Stroll Through The Arts runs 6 to 9 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, along Market Street, Lewisburg. There, art from dozens of local artists will be displayed.
