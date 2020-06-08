WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC recently welcomed Brian Kaderli, M.D., as a new assistant director of the Williamsport Family Medicine Residency.
Kaderli completed his Doctor of Medicine at Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, and his medical residency at Mountain Area Health Education Center Rural Family Medicine Residency Program, Hendersonville, N.C.
Kaderli joins Drs. Elizabeth Anderson, John Boll, Timothy Heilmann, William Keenan, Dana Kirschner, Glenn Klucka, Luan Pham, Janice Schifferli and Jeffrey Verzella, and Nicole Miele-Knarr, LCSW.
