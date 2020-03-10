TURBOTVILLE — “Why are you doing this?”
That was a question posed by Elizabeth Snow to more than 40 Warrior Run middle and high school students as they stood in a circle Monday evening on the middle school auditorium stage.
Nearly in unison, the majority of the students answered “because we love this.”
Snow is directing the high school’s upcoming production of “Oliver,” in which several seventh- and eighth-grade students will also be appearing.
The students gathered on stage to share an inspirational moment prior to a dress rehearsal for the show, which will be staged at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday in the Warrior Run Middle School auditorium.
“It’s based off the Charles Dickens novel ‘Oliver Twist,’” Snow said. “It focuses on Oliver. He faces hard circumstances. He gets sold to an undertaker. He finds himself homeless... He is trying to find a place where he belongs.”
This marks Snow’s first year of directing the high school musical.
“I have been incredibly supported,” she said.
Snow credited Warrior Run music teachers Kevin Myers and Taylor Rhodes as being among those who have helped her prepare for the show.
“Our parent group, the Warrior Run High School Theatre Society, they are fantastic,” Snow said. “They help out with everything from getting the set painted and costumes, to organizing the concessions.”
Snow also praised the students for the work they have done on the show. She noted students even researched the history of Warrior Run musicals and discovered “Oliver” was last performed in the district 45 years ago.
“The kids have been very hard working, very gracious,” she said. “The kids auditioned around the end of November. We had our first rehearsal right before Christmas break.”
Rehearsals have been held regularly since early January.
Snow said the show was a perfect fit to be staged this year at Warrior Run.
“The show itself features so many characters, it gives so many students an opportunity to have their moment,” she said.
As for incorporating middle school students into the production, Snow said it’s a good opportunity to expose the students to being involved in a high school production. She also listed another reason for including younger students in the show.
“Some of our high schoolers are too tall to play 9 year olds,” Snow said, with a laugh.
While the students responded in unison prior to Monday’s dress rehearsal that they love what they’re doing, that’s evident by talking to students involved with the musical.
Ryan Mattox, a ninth-grade student, stars as Oliver Twist.
“This is challenging,” Mattox said. “I haven’t had a main role before. I practiced at home with my accents.”
He, and the other students involved with the show, noted that they must speak and sing with British accents throughout the show.
While it has been challenging for some of the students to learn to speak with a British accent, they’ve also enjoyed learning their roles.
“The British accent is pretty easy for me,” Adam Mutschler, a senior who plays Mr. Sowerberry, said. “Throughout my life, I’ve always slipped into a British accent.”
In addition to speaking with an accent, there are other parts of his character that Mutschler likes.
“What I am really enjoying is that I get to be an evil villain, but I get to have fun with it,” he said.
While it was easy for Mutschler to learn to speak with the British accent, ninth-grade student Gavin Hormell had to put a lot of work into adopting the accent. Hormell plays The Artful Dodger.
While he watched a lot of videos to perfect the accent, Hormell said he loves his character.
“He has a big and boastful personality,” Hormell said. “It takes me out of my comfort zone. It’s not like my own personality.”
Both he and Mattox pointed to a scene titled “I’d do anything” as their favorite in the show.
“I get to watch my friend in the show, Dodger, he gets to dance and have fun,” Mattox said, of the scene.
“It’s really fun and happy,” Hormell said, of the scene. “It has a lot of people.”
Hormell is enjoying other aspects of the show as well.
“I like how everybody works outside of school and practices,” he said. “You come back together and see what everybody has done.”
Chris Emery, a senior who plays Fagin, pointed to other aspects of the show which he’s impressed with.
“The set is amazing,” he said. “It’s probably one of the best sets we have done.”
Like the other students, Emery also pointed to learning to speak with a British accent as a challenge.
“Every time I try it, I sound like I’m from Brooklyn,” he joked. “It’s been a lot of fun, with everybody being all British.”
Meredith Gardner, a senior who plays Nancy, said when rehearsals started she could not speak with a British accent. She has also enjoyed other challenges of learning her character.
“(Nancy) is, at times, the happiest character in the show, and at times the most downtrodden,” Gardner said.
Madelyn Masser, a senior, is serving as the musical’s assistant director. She’s enjoyed watching the show come together.
“I love getting to work with everybody,” Masser said. “My favorite thing is being able to watch my friends (on stage) having so much fun.
“It’s more fun for me to be able to watch and help out,” she continued. “I’m really proud of the cast and crew that put this together.”
The cast includes: Ryan Mattox as Oliver Twist; Caleb Long as Mr. Bumble; Audrey Shipman as Widow Corney; Kayleigh Bausinger as Old Sally; Isabella Figueroa as Matron; Liam Boyer, Dawson Frederick, Cameron Kline and Kellor Schooley, all as governors; Adam Mutschler as Mr. Sowerberry; Emma Podobinski as Mrs. Sowerberry; Kelsey Shrawder as Charlotte; Spencer Fogelman as Noah Claypole; Chris Emery as Fagin; Gavin Hormell as The Artful Dodger; Meredith Gardner as Nancy; Coltin Pentycofe as Bill Sikes; Leah Grow as Bet; Lindsey Miller as Charley Bates; Gabby Hoffman as Nipper; Ryan Ranck as Mr. Brownlow; Laura Frontz as Mrs. Bedwin; Liam Boyer as Dr. Grimwig; Amaya Bower, Elle Bowers, Liam Boyer, Kat Brady, Mady Brosius, Rory Dunnick, Spencer Fogelman, Sara Gehrum, Gabby Hoffman, Kara Hoffman, Judah Kennel, Lindsey Miller, Alivia Ritenour, Hunter Rovenolt, Hunter Saul, Kelsey Shrawder, Cheyenne Snyder, Avery Soltesz, Madeline Stoudt, Brayden Warren, Dohnavyn Warren, Lillian Wertz and Allie Zaktansky, all as Workhouse Boys; Liam Boyer, Kat Brady, Spencer Fogelman, Gabby Hoffman, Kara Hoffman, Lindsey Miller, Hunter Rovenolt, Hunter Saul, Kelsey Shrawder, Cheynne Snyder, Avery Soltesz and Allie Zaktansky, all as Fagin’s Gang; Kayleigh Bausinger, Liam Boyer, Kat Brady, Isabella Figueroa, Spencer Fogelman, Dawson Frederick, Laura Frontz, Ashley Goover, Dakota Hoffman, Gabby Hoffman, Kara Hoffman, Cameron Kline, Kaitlyn Meule, Lindsey Miller, Adam Mutschler, Emma Podobinski, Hunter Rovenolt, Hunter Saul, Kellor Schooley, Kelsey Shrawder, Cheyenne Snyder, Avery Soltesz, Grace Vognet, Emily Yoder and Allie Zaktansky, all as Ensemble; and Rose Seller, Allie Zaktansky, Kelsey Shrawder, Emily Yoder and Dakota Hoffman, all as “Who Will Buy?” Soloists.
