DANVILLE — The Pennsylvania State Police Troop F Major Case Team is investigating the death of an 83-year-old Danville man.
A release issued by Tpr. Tyler Watson said the death of John W. Ditzler Jr., 83, of Danville, is being considered a homicide.
Police said the incident occurred during the late evening hours of Tuesday, July 21, at 1621 Bloom Road, Cooper Township, Montour County.
A subsequent release issued by Montour County District Attorney Angela Mattis and Montour County Coroner Scott Lynn said police have questioned a person of interest in the apparent homicide case. The release said there is no apparent danger to the public at this time.
Police noted that the victim's daughter was notified of the investigation by police in Ithaca, N.Y.
An autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday, July 23, at Lehigh Valley Hospital in Allentown.
The Danville fire and police departments also responded to Ditzler's home.
No further details on the incident have been released.
