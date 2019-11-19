Northumberland County
Deed transfers
• David D. Vincent to David D. Vincent and Vincent Irrevocable Residential and Income Trust, property in Turbot Township, $0.
• Alan C. Weber and Karen L. Weber to David A. Weber, Donna A. Dirusso, Terry L. Shivella and Jason B. Weber, property in West Chillisquaque Township, $1.
• William B. Strine co-partner, Walter M. Strine Jr. co-partner and Commonwealth Real Estate Investors to Strine Foundation and Walter M. Strine Foundation, property in Milton, $500.
• Ralph O. Young Jr., Vera M. Young and Ralph A. Young to Ralph A. Young, property in Milton, $1.
• Melissa K. Erdly to Frank Rodriguez, property in Milton, $20,000.
• LSF10 Master Participation Trust and Hudson Homes Management LLC to Michael D. Pogmore, property in Delaware Township, $75,000.
• John F. Dimm and Debra J. Dimm to Debra J. Dimm, property in Lewis Township, $1.
• Thomas Yost and Virginia Yost to Paul C. Snyder, property in Shamokin, $1.
• David B. Fitfield to US Bank Trust NA trustee and LSF10 Master Participation Trust, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Cynthia Bressi to Michele M. Resuta, Sherri A. Schmidt and Christopher A. Bressi, property in Point Township, $1.
• Cynthia Bressi to Michele M. Resuta, Sherri A. Schmidt and Christopher A. Bressi, property in Kulpmont, $1.
• Brooke A. Dearman to Aimee M. Hullings, property in Sunbury, $100,000.
• Tiffany M. Funk and Ryan V. Vunk to Ryann Scott McDonald and Stefanie Marie McDonald, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Harry J. Przekop to Wilmer F. Kauffman and Kathryn R. Kauffman, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
• Cathy Lea Bainbridge to Shawn Foster and Leshaun Lofton, property in Shamokin, $13,000.
• Jeffrey Maurer and Patricia Maurer to Jeffrey J. Lyash, property in Ralpho Township, $380,000.
• Joshua A. Younkins and Megan L. Younkins to Attalino Associates LLC, property in Northumberland, $120,000.
• Chris E. Schrwader to PREA Properties LLC, property in Sunbury, $102,000.
• Helen Fleming by agent and Mary Ellen Fleming agent to Mary Ellen Fleming, property in Mount Carmel, $1.
• Ron Moser and Debra Moser to Eric D. Heslop, property in Mount Carmel, $25,000.
• Nolan L. Masser and Melinda D. Masser to Kimberly Albright, property in Shamokin, $7,500.
• Chris E. Schrawder to Matthew Korzenaski and Lindsay Korzenaski, property in Sunbury, $139,000.
• Center State Properties Inc. to April Geiswite, property in Mount Carmel, $13,000.
• Sally Lynn Diehl estate, Thomas H. Diehl co-exeuctor and David D. Diehl co-executor to Jason L. Gulden, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Nancy G. Brouse and Trena J. Brouse to Trena J. Brouse, property in Sunbury, $1.
• Philip Marlin Hain estate and Juanita Helwig executrix to Aaron D. Kroh and brooke A. Kriebel, property in Ralpho Township, $135,000.
• Carl E. Clark II and Suzanne J. Clark to Thomas Gray and Kiley Gray, property in Ralpho Township, $225,000.
• James P. Hartman and Jeanne M. Hartman to James P. Hartman and Jeanne M. Hartman, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Carol Lynn Troxell estate and Susan Grace Wills adminstratrix to William Troxell, property in Shamokin, $1.
• Brian P. Long and Thao Vo Long to James R. Eister and Debra L. Eister, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Barbara Rizzo to Ronald J. Wilson Sr., property in Mount Carmel Township, $32,000.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 2:44 a.m. Oct. 27 along Route 220 south and Arch Street, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2014 Dodge Challenger after it was seen swerving within and across lane designators and reported the driver was found to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges of DUI and traffic violations were filed against the operator, who was not named.
DUI
• 2:28 a.m. Oct. 12 along I-180 east, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2004 Nissan for alleged violations when Raymund Bitler, 25, of Williamsport, was determined to be under the influence of alcohol. Charges were filed.
DUI
• 1:20 a.m. Oct. 12 along High and Maple streets, Williamsport.
Troopers stopped a 2004 Hyundai for alleged violations when Ronald Michaels, 46, of Williamsport, was allegedly found to be under the influence of narcotics. Troopers said Michaels was also found in possession of narcotics.
2-vehicle crash
• 7:07 a.m. Friday in the 1900 block of East Third Street, Loyalsock Township.
A 2019 Ford Fusion driven by Tyshawn M. Bowery, 19, of Lock Haven, was attempting a left turn from Dunkin’ Donuts onto East Third Street when it was struck by an eastbound 2010 Hyundai Accent driven by Zachary L. Buck, 33, of Williamsport, troopers reported. No one was injured. Bowery will be cited with vehicle turning left.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 1 p.m. Saturday along Route 15 south, Lewis Township.
A southbound 2016 Honda CRV driven by Lauren M. Marr, 21, of Rochester, N.Y., struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. Marr was belted and was not injured.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 5:17 p.m. Friday along Route 15 south, Jackson Township.
A 2017 Land Rover Discovery driven by Jillian E. Transport, 19, of Dix Hills, N.Y., was traveling south in the right lane when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers reported. Disabling damage was reported to the vehicle, however no one was injured. Everyone in the vehicle was belted.
Harassment
• 5:25 p.m. Oct. 11 along Lycoming Mall Drive and I-180 east, Muncy Township.
Troopers investigated a hit-and-run crash and alleged Zachary Harlan, 28, of Williamsport, fled the crash scene, was later identified and charged with a crash involving an attended vehicle, harassment and related summary offenses. The victim was a 20-year-old Hughesville man.
Harassment
• 3:17 p.m. Nov. 8 along Tallman Hollow Road, Upper Fairfield Township.
Troopers responded to a reported domestic and noted a 35-year-old man and 29-year-old woman, both of Montoursville, were arrested after it was discovered they had struck and kicked one another. Troopers also said a protection-from-abuse order had been violated.
Disorderly conduct
• 9:10 p.m. Oct. 13 at 1342 Catherine St., Williamsport.
Tina Fricke, 35, of Williamsport, was reportedly apprehended on a domestic relations warrant and subsequently charged with disorderly conduct stemming from allegations of conduct during the apprehension.
Theft of lost/mislaid property
• 12:15 p.m. Nov. 6 at 300 Leader Drive, Loyalsock Township.
A stolen cellphone was located through the “Find My iPhone” feature. Further investigation revealed the phone was picked up by someone who attempted to return it.
Possession of drugs
• 1:21 a.m. Nov. 7 along West Third and Campbell streets, Williamsport.
Following a traffic stop for alleged violations, a search yielded marijuana and drug paraphernalia, troopers reported. A 2016 Nissan was involved and Taylor Hagan, 21, of Seven Valleys, was arrested, police said.
Lost/missing firearm
• 12:01 a.m. July 12 along Compound Lane, Brown Township.
Troopers said a Taurus TCP .380 pistol was reported missing. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Found property
• 2:30 p.m. Nov. 11 along Route 220 and Barto Hollow Road, Shrewsbury Township.
Tools, consisting of various wrenches, sockets and others, were found. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• 9:30 p.m. Sept. 24 through 2:20 Sept. 25 along Ruben Kehrer Road, Fairfield Township.
Damaged siding was reported to the state police. An arrow was found lodged in the southern wall of the residence of a 29-year-old Muncy man. Damage was estimated at $50. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Criminal mischief
• 6:26 p.m. Friday at 4232 Route 973 west, Anthony Township.
Damage amounting to $100 was reported to a front storm door at the residence, troopers noted. The victim was Nicholas Menzen, 34, of Cogan Station. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
Retail theft
• 1 p.m. Thursday at Weis Markets, 305 River Ave., Loyalsock Township.
Dino DiMassimo, 47, of Williamsport, was charged with theft after the following items were reported stolen: Two Cars bubble bath valued at $4 each, two Skittles story book valued at $2.50 each, Cars DC toy valued at $5.99, two Christmas socks valued at $7 each, two hard-spout cups valued at $7.99 each, and Toys cars valued at $5.99.
Theft
• 8:38 a.m. Oct. 30 at 1915 E. Third St., Loyalsock Township.
Cecilia Sly, 63, of South Williamsport, was charged with theft and receiving stolen property following an alleged incident where the victim was listed as Doreen Welshans, 56, of Loganton.
Theft
• Sometime Sept. 26 along East Water Street, Muncy Creek Township.
Money was reportedly taken from the room of a 71-year-old Milton woman. Troopers reported $33 was taken. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 570-368-5700.
