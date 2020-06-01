TURBOTVILLE — Monday served as a bit of a reunion for members of the Warrior Run High School Class of 2020, who have been separated for nearly three months as a result of classes switching to a virtual learning method due to the coronavirus pandemic.
About 40 class members — staggered at different times throughout the day — gathered in the high school parking lot to use chalk to create personalized works of art on their assigned parking spaces.
Joel Ryder, a high school art teacher who was overseeing the project, said senior Liberty Snyder presented the concept to high school Principal Marc Walter, who approved the activity.
The event was to have been held Thursday and Friday, but was postponed to Monday due to rain. Ryder said the class members were looking forward to the activity.
"They were pretty upset when it got canceled due to the rain," Ryder said, on Monday. "Today, it's beautiful."
Students were thankful for the activity, and to be reunited with their classmates.
"I'm really grateful for this opportunity," Rachel Yohn, a graduating senior, said. "Everyone is being so supportive of the seniors... It's really nice to see everyone."
Sienna Tompkins, also a graduating senior, said many of the class members had not seen each other in person since the school doors closed due to the pandemic.
"This is a chance to get together one last time," she said.
The class members were also glad for the opportunity to show off their artistic sides.
Madi Waltman was using chalk to create works of art on her parking space to showcase her high school career as a softball player. Waltman's art included a jersey and softball.
"Softball was a highlight of my high school career," Waltman said. "This is a way to get back to our roots and show how much we appreciate our time (in high school)."
Madison Steckley also expressed her gratitude for the opportunity to participate in the activity.
"I was really excited when I found out we were able to do this with our parking slots," she said. "It's an opportunity to be creative and artistic. Creativity is something we really need right now."
A drive-thru commencement ceremony for the Class of 2020 is scheduled for Friday at the school.
