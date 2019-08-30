LEWISBURG – The regional roster of health and wellness facilities changed dramatically Thursday with the announcement of a collaboration.
It will be known as the YMCA at the Miller Center Powered by Evangelical and Geisinger. The new venture will be managed under contract by the Greater Susquehanna Valley YMCA and expand the Miller Center for Recreation and Wellness to include an aquatic facility and a child care center.
The announcement was made at the Miller Center by people with connections to all four entities. They included Kendra Aucker, Evangelical Community Hospital president and CEO, Jaewon Ryu, president and CEO of Geisinger Health Systems, Matt Miller, whose family was credited for founding the center which carries their name and Jim Mathias, who was also instrumental in its founding.
“Evangelical and Geisinger will form a joint venture here at The Miller Center,” Aucker told a Miller Center gathering. “The facility will be transferred to the joint venture by the Miller family who generously provided the funds to found this facility.”
Aucker said the center would expand with the purchase of six acres around the current site in East Buffalo Township. It will be accessible by all members of the Miller Center and the YMCA. Programming, personnel and membership from the YMCA Express in Kelly Township will be merged with the Miller Center.
“We’ll be working with the YMCA who has raised funds and will continue to raise funds to construct two pools and expand child care on the property,” Aucker added. “All Miller Center employees will be retained, most will become YMCA employees while a handful will become Geisinger employees.”
Ryu credited the collaboration as an example of what can happen when organizations come together that share the goal of improving community health.
Mathias, whose efforts included obtaining a $2 milllion RACP (Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program) grant, said it was always envisioned as a collaborative site. Evangelical has been a presence since the start, as well as Geisinger. He also credited the late attorney Michael Apfelbaum, the Degenstein Foundation, Tom Corbett, former governor, Gov. Tom Wolf, SEDA-COG and Giant Food Stores. The nearby retailer made a gift for child development programming.
Miller said the vision for the center as a wellness hub for the community began seven years ago. The vision has been completed, he said, with the comprehensive facility.
Bonnie McDowell confirmed that the long-considered site of the former Lewisburg Walmart in Kelly Township was no longer being pursued.
“This was an opportunity we just could not pass by,” McDowell said. “We could have never anticipaed how somthing like this would come together the way it did.”
McDowell credited Aucker and Geisinger for presenting them a vision for the collaboration a few months ago. Until then, she said each entity was working independently.
McDowell said a “Y” partnership with a hospital is not uncommon such as in Williamsport and Muncy.
“There are over 400 YMCAs in the country that have collaborations with hospitals,” McDowell said. “It makes sense. You chare so many things adn they want theri patients to be healthy.”
YMCA members would be welcome at the Miller Center probably starting in mid-December.
