MIFFLINBURG — Almost three dozen Mifflinburg FFA members will make their way to the Pennsylvania Farm Show on Monday.
Lindsay Spurrier, ag teacher, said about one-third of the group will be competing. Animal presentations, floral displays, tractor restoration and rodeo will be among the areas of competition.
Attendance at all FFA meetings from September to December earned a trip on the bus at no charge.
“It is eye-opening for them to see what Pennsylvania actually has to offer,” Spurrier said. “Some of our kids specifically stay in Union County. They don’t like to get out of Union County. So for them it is very eye-opening.”
Spurrier explained that FFA scholarships for first-year students is a farm show tradition. It starts at a welcoming ceremony on Monday.
“At one point during ceremony on Monday, they’ll have all these first-year kids stand up,” Spurrier said. “On the back of their chairs is their brand-new FFA jacket.”
Spurrier said money raised purchases blue-and-gold jackets, which has the member’s name and school custom-embroidered on it.
“It is typically about $60 to get a brand-new FFA jacket,” she added. “Some kids just don’t have that. This opportunity really gives them a chance to get a good head start and make them feel like they are part of the organization event if they don’t really have it.”
Spurrier said some students would return during the week for various events and competition. Among them, Mackenzie Wiand, a senior, will compete in rodeo. Wiand plans to bring her own horse.
The farm show is also a great networking opportunity for some of the students, Spurrier added. The tractor restoration presentation, for example, will be in front of judges and others.
“By doing that they get into contact with a lot of these companies around the area that work with tractors, restorations and mechanics,” she added. “It can open up a lot of career avenues.”
Internships and possible post-graduation employment may spring from contacts made at the farm show.
“It’s fun to see my kids go across the stage and receive honors for their accomplishments,” Spurrier noted. “(But) to get a busload of kids down and turning them loose at the farm show can be a bit of a stresser.”
The Pennsylvania Farm Show will be open from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. today through Saturday, Jan. 11, at the Farm Show Complex, 2300 N. Cameron St., Harrisburg. Daily closing will be at 9 p.m. except for Sunday when the show will close at 8 p.m. and Saturday, Jan. 11, when it will close at 5 p.m.
Visit www.farmshow.pa.gov for more information.
