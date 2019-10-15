LEWISBURG — Two AmeriCorps volunteers paired with the Buffalo Valley Recreation Authority (BVRA) for the current year each brought tremendous amounts of enthusiasm to their jobs.
Rachael Murphy, a graduate of Westminster College, returned to her hometown of Lewisburg after majoring in English literature at the western Pennsylvania school.
“I am the programs coordinator,” Murphy said of her current role. “What we are pretty passionate about is that we are trying to create more programming for the community.”
She added that attracting demographic diversity was a crucial part of the work.
“We are trying to do more age inclusion,” Murphy said. “We are trying to be more abilities-inclusive and help people of all different ability levels. We are trying to make ourselves more diverse with our representation of different cultures and ethnicities.”
Murphy said current recreational programs in the area served by BVRA tended to focus on younger people.
“In Lewisburg, when you hit 12 you oftentimes age out of anything to do until you are a parent and you are taking your kids to do things,” Murphy said. “We are trying to fill in those gaps and provide activities for people of all ages in Lewisburg.”
Murphy said responses to a recent survey would help direct programming. Book clubs in partnership with Mondragon Books and host Civil War Cider were in the future. Art clubs, educational and practical activities for older community members were also possible, though exact programming plans were still to be announced.
Meantime, Olivia Agosti noted that she grew up in Tamaqua but considered herself from a “little bit of everywhere.” She studied fashion merchandising and management at Philadelphia University then worked with the National Retail Federation and several nonprofits in the Washington, D.C. area.
Now BVRA education coordinator, Agosti works daily as a teachers assistant, curriculum and activity developer and lends a hand to the head teacher.
Agosti began at BVRA in the summer when she enjoyed a three-month AmeriCorps term. It allowed her to get to know parents and run the summer mini-camp, then continue with a full-yer term.
Agost recounted other duties done to date during her time with BVRA.
“Child care and Parents Night Out, which is a really big program that we have,” Agosti noted during an interview at the Warming House. “We do birthday parties and Special Needs Play Days.”
The Warming House is where the Nature School is based, and Agosti said young people in the school are encouraged to stay outdoors as much as possible. She said they learn about nature, the environment and how to be good to it.
The Nature School follows a Montessori curriculum and Agosti was hopeful to be Montessori certified with the help of BVRA.
“(Montessori) is self-led,” Agosti said. “The children are very self-sufficient, doing things on their own, learning how to be on their own.”
Agosti noted that under a Montessori curriculum, children and teachers treat each other more as equals than under traditional programs.
“Lewisburg has been the greatest thing that has happened to me,” Agosti concluded. “I didn’t know what I wanted to do outside of college. I always knew I loved kids. This happened to work out.”
Along with an AmeriCorps educational award and Montessori certification, Agosti said she hoped to attend graduate school for early childhood education and development.
Murphy added that BVRA always welcomes community involvement, especially when it comes to programming.
