HARRISBURG — According to an advocate for public charter schools, Gov. Tom Wolf (D-Pa.) unfairly implicated them in his budget address.
“Charter schools are being used as a scapegoat for the financial woes that public schools currently have,” said Ana Meyers, Pennsylvania Coalition of Public Charter Schools (PCPCS) executive director. “If you look at the numbers from the (Pennsylvania Department of Education), charter schools last year were only 6% of district expenses.”
Charter school tuition is paid for by public school districts, sometimes in amounts of thousands of dollars per student per year. They may be cyber schools or traditional brick and mortar institutions. In either case, they are managed privately and may serve a specific academic niche such as environmental education.
“I don’t think charter schools are the problem,” Meyers said. “I think the problem is school districts are seeing a mass exodus, the number of charter schools in the last 10 years in Pennsylvania has doubled.”
Meyers questioned the need to change the way charter schools were funded. While the state spends $28.5 billion on education, she maintained only $1.8 billion, or 6.3% was for charter schools. Meantime, about 12% was spent on the employee retirement system.
Meyers added that suggestions in the governor’s budget address were counter to what is happening in the educational marketplace.
“The demand is great,” Meyer said. “What the districts need to do is instead of talking about money it is to figure out the reason why these families are leaving and figure out a way to make these families happy once again with the education that their children are getting in the school district so they can stop the bleeding.”
Meantime, Meyers was skeptical of Wolf’s call for higher pay for teachers if it was at the expense of a sector of the public education system. She concluded it was disrespectful to families which have made a choice for their children to attend public charter schools.
For its current fiscal year, the Lewisburg Area School district projected spending of $363,921 for charter school tuition, about 1.01% of its $35,711,306 budget.
