LEWISBURG — Congressman Fred Keller (R-Pa. 12) announced that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has awarded William Cameron Engine Company in Lewisburg and Muncy Township Volunteer Fire Company in Muncy Assistance to Firefighters Grants (AFG) that will fund critical resources to equip and prepare emergency personnel.
AFG awards in the amount of $238,333 to William Cameron Engine Company and $23,333 to Muncy Township Volunteer Fire Company will help these departments receive resources like protective gear and training to safely and efficiently protect the communities they serve.
