TURBOTVILLE — Over the next two days, dozens of volunteers will spend hours peeling apples and stirring kettles filled with cider as part of an annual fundraiser for a community service organization.
Members of the Turbotville Lions Club spent much of the day Wednesday with the initial preparations to make apple butter.
Roger Yeager, a club member, said the club has made and sold apple butter annually for more than 30 years.
“We started by making one kettle, over a wood fire,” he recalled. “We ran around to apple trees that people had so we could get the apples.”
This year, he said the club will make between 1,000 and 1,200 pints of apple butter.
Larry Kocher, a member of the club, said 80 bushels of apples and 120 gallons of cider will be used to make the butter.
“We are boiling cider down,” Kocher said, while explaining the Wednesday’s preparations. “We boil it down to where you get syrup.”
Today, he said the apples will be peeled and combined with the syrup as part of the process of making the apple butter.
“It will probably be a 10-, 12- hour day Thursday and Friday,” Kocher said.
In addition to members of the Lions Club leading the project, he said Warrior Run School District students who are members of the Leo Club will also be assisting with the process.
The apple butter will be available for purchase for $3.50 per pint or three pints for $10.
It will be sold from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 16-17 at Gander Mountain, near the Lycoming Mall. It will also be available from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 22-24 at Sam’s Club, also located near the Lycoming Mall.
Club members will have the butter available for purchase each Wednesday through Thanksgiving at the Lewisburg Farmer’s Market.
Proceeds from the sale will benefit community activities supported by the club.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.