MILTON — YMCA staff members are passionate about the organization they work for. For Kellie Bates, that passion started more than two decades ago, while she was a student in high school.
“I started working for the Milton Y back in 1998,” she said. “I started by teaching swimming lessons. I wanted a job because I was close to being 16.”
A student at the Warrior Run High School at the time, Bates quickly realized that working at the YMCA was more than just a job.
“It first started, I wanted a job,” she said. “The love of the Y has never left me.”
Bates recently returned to the Milton YMCA as the organization’s membership director.
A graduate of the Warrior Run High School and Bloomsburg University, Bates previously worked at the Bloomsburg YMCA and part-time at a YMCA in Philadelphia for eight years.
When she returned to the Watsontown area in 2010 after living in Philadelphia, Bates started working at the Williamsport YMCA.
“I was the membership director there,” she said, adding that she later worked as the facility’s School Age Child Care director.
She returned to the Milton YMCA in 2018, serving as the School Age Child Care coordinator.
Bates briefly left the Milton YMCA before returning recently as the membership director.
“The Y is my home,” she said. “No matter where life has taken me, I always come back to the Y.”
Bates describes the membership as the “driving force” behind the YMCA.
“We want to make sure we are inclusive and show the community (the YMCA) is for everyone,” she said. “We have things for older adults. We have things for college students. We have the ability to have child care while you’re working out.”
Bates is impressed with how well Milton YMCA staff members work together.
“We really are a family here,” she said. “We try to show each other how important we are to one another. Everybody plays a vital role here.”
Bates also noted that Milton YMCA members feel comfortable with the staff.
“I’m looking forward to having an open-door policy,” she said, adding that members will be able to come to her office to discuss concerns or to say “hello.”
As membership director, one of Bates’ areas of focus will be promoting the Milton YMCA to the community. She also hopes to build the YMCA’s volunteer program.
“We love having volunteers,” Bates said. “That’s another area I want to boost up.”
She said volunteer opportunities are available for all ages, from the high school student in need of logging volunteer hours for projects to senior citizens looking to give back to the community.
Ron Marshall, the Milton YMCA’s executive director, said he’s glad to have Bates working for the branch.
“Kellie brings years of professional experience to the Milton YMCA as she served as membership coordinator at the Williamsport YMCA for four years,” he said. “The staff and I are looking forward to what she can bring to the membership department of the Milton YMCA. She definitely has the drive and mindset to allow our members to have a great experience at our facility.”
Bates and her husband, Jeff, live in Watsontown. They have two children, Jay, 7, and Caroline, 3.
Bates’ father, the late Jay Bortz, worked as the Milton Borough Department of Public Works director.
