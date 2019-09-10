ALLENWOOD — Pennsylvania State Police at Milton confirmed Monday that the individual being sought in a large-scale land search conducted Wednesday was found unharmed the next day.
The Warrior Run Area Fire Department was dispatched at around 5:30 p.m. Wednesday to conduct a land search at the Great Stream Commons complex in Gregg Deer Township, Union County. As the evening progressed, additional fire departments from across Union, Northumberland and Lycoming counties were called to the complex to assist with the search.
“There’s not much we can release,” Tpr. Rick Blair, Community Services officer with the Pennsylvania State Police at Milton wrote in an email to The Standard-Journal.
“It was a search for a missing/suicidal person,” he said. “The person was found the next day unharmed.”
At the same time responders were being called to the area, an announcement over emergency services radio advised police in the area to be on the lookout for a missing endangered person.
The announcement identified the individual as 20-year-old Jabal Quadean Martin Jr.
According to the announcement, Martin Jr. made social media posts indicating he intended to harm himself.
A post on the Union County Firewire Facebook page indicated fire departments were released from the complex at around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.