HARRISONBURG, Va. — Rachel Loyer, a global development major from Winfield, has been named to the spring dean's list as James Madison University.
The dean's list, compiled at the end of each term, includes degree-seeking students who achieve a semester GPA of at least 3.75 with no withdrawn, incomplete, or failing grades for 12 semester hours of standard grades.
