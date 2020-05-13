SUNBURY — The Greater Susquehanna Valley and Columbia-Montour United Ways have announced their updated lineup for the Live United Live music festival, to be held from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 29, at Spyglass Ridge Winery.
The new lineup includes: Dokken, Warrant, Winger, Lita Ford, Jack Russel’s Great White, George Lynch, and Eric Martin of Mr. Big featuring Steve Brown and PJ Farley of Trixter.
Live United Live will include food and beverage stands and live music.
The event will benefit youth mental health awareness and initiatives in Columbia, Montour, Northumberland, Snyder and Union counties.
Tickets for the event are available at https://liveunitedlive.brownpapertickets.com/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.